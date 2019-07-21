|
May 13, 1924 - July 10, 2019
James M. (Jim) Lister was called to be with our Lord on July 10, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on May 13, 1924 to the late Sidney Octavia Lister and Lucy (Cassard) Lister.
He formed lifelong friendships at St. Leos Elementary School. He acquired machine shop skills at Burbank High School, but left after two years to join civil service in order to help support his family. In the civil service he helped build facilities in England to support the war effort. Later he won many awards for his inventions. He served in the United States Army and the Air Force where he learned to fly. After retirement from civil service he ran a weekly auction for used furniture and antiques.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Doris; his siblings; and children, James Michael and Catherine Anne. He is survived by his wife Sharon, sons, Robert (Cecilia), John (Vicki), Thomas (Caroline), Lawrence (Juanita) and Daniel (Cristela); Daughters, Margaret and Lucy; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Sunset North Funeral Home. www.Sunset NorthFuneralHome.com
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019