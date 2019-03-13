San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
James Michael "Mike" Churchman Obituary
October 1, 1947 - March 10, 2019
LTC James Michael "Mike" Churchman, Jr. US Army (Ret.), age 71, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. After a 25 year military career, he continued his medical logistics career at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas and at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. Mike was the son of James M., Sr. and Elma "Doodle" Churchman and was preceded in death by his sister, Kitty Churchman Guillory. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gracie Churchman; children, Michael Churchman III, Dave Churchman, Robert Churchman, and Amy Hinote; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Patti Carlin, Vicki Adams, Win Churchman, Lisa Sirman, Paul Churchman, and Clay Churchman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY
THURSDAY,
MARCH 14, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

FUNERAL MASS
FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY MARY CLARET CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be at a later date.


In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).

Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019
