James Mott Summers passed away on Saturday, February 22nd, in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Houston, TX, on November 27, 1951. Jim graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1973, and then graduated from the University of Texas School of Law in 1976. He practiced his entire legal career as a real estate and oil and gas attorney at Norton Rose Fulbright. He is survived by his wife Kimberly Summers; children Erin Chase (Steve), Ashley Talarico (Justin), Gregory Summers (Kelly), Luke Guerrero, Joseph Guerrero (Jennifer), and Ashton Creasy; 12 grandchildren Ryan, Andre, Charlie, Brooklyn, Tyler, Landon, Tori, Austin, Caleb, Sydney, Kelly, and Emery; brothers Thomas Summers (Randy) and Randy Summers (Karen). He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Frank and Evie Mott Summers, his son Andre Guerrero, and mother-in-law Mary Beth Garrison. He was smart, clever, energetic, and family-oriented with an incredible out of the box wit and humor. He loved cheering on his children, and then grandchildren, in their many endeavors and activities. He was well traveled and loved exploring new restaurants. His guidance and generosity to his loved ones was immense. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs. He adored spending time at the barn and riding his horse Emma. Jim was a well-respected pillar in the legal and real estate communities in San Antonio. He was the most professional and intelligent attorney, who was always a fierce advocate for his clients and yet maintained professional and cordial relationships with even undeserving adversaries. Because of his commitment, dedication and love of the practice of law, he received many accolades throughout his career.
Jim was named one of the Best Lawyers in America for 25 years, as well as a Texas Super Lawyer for 10 years. He was selected for the Outstanding Lawyer Award by the San Antonio Business Journal in 2010. Jim was a member of the board of Texas Research and Technology Foundation, and was recently elected chairman. He also served many years on the real estate advisory committee for the San Antonio Area Foundation. He will be dearly and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. SERVICES Memorial service will be held at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home - 6321 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238, on Wednesday, February 26 at 1 pm. Reception will follow the service.
For personal acknowledgement, you may share a note, photo and/or memory on the Sunset Northwest Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to the