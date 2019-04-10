|
November 3, 1940 - April 2, 2019
James P. Foster, Lt Col USAF Retired, born on November 3, 1940 returned to his maker on April 2, 2019 at the age of 78.
James proudly served in the United States Air Force for more than 23 years. Throughout his career he received numerous awards to include two Air Medals, six Meritorious Service Medals and two Air Force Commen- dation Medals.
James is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Joyce; son, James Jr. (Tara); grandson, James III; step children: Pamela Stahl (Craig), Stacey Row and Paul Schuerger; step-grand- children: Matthew Stahl, Michael Stahl, Elizabeth Stahl, Abby Row, Emily Row, and Tyler Lange. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice M. Sweik Foster, his parents, sister, Joan and son, Jeff.
A Visitation will be held at Schertz Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00PM-8:00PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marion, on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00AM with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donation be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E Ohio Suite 500, Chicago IL 60611.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019