James Patrick McRae was born on November 12, 1949 in Coeur D' Alene, Idaho to Ruby Valentine and Jack McRae, Jr. He loved growing up on the south side of San Antonio, where people knew him as Jim, Jimmy, or Red. He graduated from Harlandale High School in 1968.

After high school, he was drafted, and proudly served in the United States Army Vietnam 25th Infantry Division Tropic Lightning.

After the war, he worked at Kelly Air Force Base for 17 years as an electrician. After leaving Kelly AFB, he went into the private sector. His work can be seen throughout the San Antonio landscape, including Paul Taylor Field House.

He was a man who lived life on his own terms. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, fishing, and building something out of nothing.

On July 3, 2020, he made his journey home in New Braunfels, Texas.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 9:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.