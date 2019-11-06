|
James Patrick Robinson, II passed from this life in the early hours of November 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jim, as he was known to his many friends, was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 3, 1937 to Daniel Hiram Robinson and Alma Culhane Robinson. He was an all-around sports star at Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, NY and afterwards at Syracuse University, where he played in the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl. Jim proudly served as an 0-3 Captain in the Marines, as well as playing briefly for the Buffalo Bills, before marrying the love of his life, Joline "Jingles" Street, a San Antonio girl. After their first date, he woke his mother up to tell her that he had met the girl he would marry. They were together almost every day for the next forty-five years. After short stints in South Haven and Kalamazoo, Michigan, they settled in San Antonio. While living on Lake Michigan, Jim was an undefeated sailboat racing champion in the local Lightening class regatta. He loved football, serving as a volunteer coach at Texas Military Institute and the San Antonio Academy. He also loved hunting and fishing and generally enjoying the outdoors, spending many happy days with his family offshore in the Summer and in the field in the Fall. He was adored by many for his humor and ability to talk to anyone and everyone. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife. His daughter, Joline S. Robinson, his son, James P. Robinson, III, his daughter-in-law, Julia I. Robinson, and his brother, Daniel H. Robinson, survive him, along with nieces and nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 7800 W, I-10 Suite 130, San Antonio, TX 78230 and/or the .
