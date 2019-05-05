San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
James R. Armstrong Obituary
January 7, 1938 - April 27, 2019
James Robert Armstrong, MD, passed away at the age of 81 with his family by his side. Jim was born in Longview, Texas to Robert Alva Armstrong and Maxine Marshall Armstrong. He attended Rice University, then transferred to The University of Texas, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and earned a Bachelor of Arts in History. He received his degree of Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine, and completed his surgery residency at Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. Jim joined the US Naval Reserve and retired as a captain after 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Fay, sons, James Robert Armstrong, Jr. (Rosa), William Lawrence Armstrong (Gail), and Marshall Lee Armstrong (Cameron), grandchildren: Sarah, Samuel, Hannah, Dylan, Abby, Ella, Billy, Gavin, Holland, and Judy Faye. He will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be Tue. May 7, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.

In lieu of flowers you may make donations to a .

Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019
