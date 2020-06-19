James R. "Jim" Browning
James "Jim" R. Browning, 84, passed away on June 11, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born on April 11, 1936, in Ingram, Texas. Born in the middle of the Great Depression, Jim came from a humble family who survived on what they had. Before he turned 16, Jim had already been working as a milk delivery boy. From then he went on to serve in the United States Air Force Reserves for a short time. He then later married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth "Liz" Mosel Browning. Jim started work at Oak Farms where he was awarded many plaques and certificates for being such an outstanding employee. They moved into their first home on Den Road in San Antonio, Texas, where Jim and Liz began raising their family of two, their son, James M. Browning and Lisa D. Browning. Eventually, they moved into a new, more spacious house on Round Table in Camelot I of San Antonio, where they made countless memories for over 45 years. Mr. and Mrs. Browning would have been married for 60 years in December 2020.

Jim was preceded in death by his son, James M. Browning, and passed away alongside his wife, Elizabeth Browning, and daughter, Lisa D. Browning Theroux. Jim is survived by his son-in-law, Richard Theroux, and his granddaughters, Grace and Adeline Theroux, all of Christoval, Texas.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 19, 2020.
