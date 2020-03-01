|
Lt. Col James R Price, 90, passed away Feb. 3, 2020.
Jim was a graduate of Tulane University and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a devout Catholic and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, kindness, twinkling blue eyes and of course his famous fried chicken. He was laid to rest Feb. 18th at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Claire Price, sister Mary Jean and brother George Price, his loving wife of 59 years, Eileen B. Price, and son Mark Price.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Betty Lou) Price, children; Mary Jean (Mike) McKinney, Sally McComas, Eileen (Steve)Mundine, Judy (Scott)
Ziskovsky, and Jim (Stephanie) Price, grandchildren; Michael McKinney, Joffrey and Shane McComas, Megan Hampton, Allison and Jonathan Mundine, Christopher, Ryan, Lauren, Emily, and Erin Price, and great grandchildren; Jax, Decklin, and Paisley Hampton.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020