Our beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend to many - James (Jimmie) Edward Franklin-Raines, 57, made his journey to heaven to be received by his heavenly father, lord and saviour on 7/7/2020.

Jimmie's wishes were to be cremated.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his dad Clifford. Jimmie leaves behind 3 beautiful children. Two sons, James and Kyle Raines their mother Carol Raines, and daughter McKenna Raines her mother Jennifer Miller. Jimmie was a nature enthusiast and he shared his love for the outdoors with his children. Jimmie also leaves behind his mother Jean and siblings Cliff (Duke) and Scarlett Raines, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and an abundance of friends he touched the lives of.

Jimmie will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

The family is grateful for Trinity Hospice for their care, empathy and safety.

At this time the family has postponed services.