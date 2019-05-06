|
May 2, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of James Robert "Bobby" Chestnut announces his passing after a long battle with cancer.
He passed peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, at the age of 70 years. Bobby will be lovingly remem- bered by his children, Leslie (Debbie), Jimmy (Lita), and Lisa. Bobby will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Calvin, Sarah, Destiny, Jewel, Landon, Adeline and Bethany, by his brother Tim (Janet) Chestnut and his sisters, Elizabeth (Jack) Jackson, Barbara (Robert) Arispe, Debbie (Rene) Solis as well as his dear friends Leslie (Gale), Ernie (Sue), and Kathy.
Bobby was preceded by his parents Clifton and Nelda Chestnut.
He grew up in and around Schertz, TX and was a lifetime fisherman; running a guide service out of Choke Canyon, the subject of many local newspaper articles, and was a member of the Pro Teams for both Ranger and Skeeter boats.
He retired as a CPL in the United States Marine Corps after being wounded in Vietnam and earning the Purple Heart.
Bobby wished that there be no service, only that his remains be spread at a place of his choosing with friends and family present.
