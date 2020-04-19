Home

More Obituaries for JAMES HOLLINGSWORTH
JAMES ROBERT HOLLINGSWORTH

James Robert Hollingsworth passed away on March 7,2020.

In his 80 years on this earth he lived a life full of adventure and accomplishment. He inspired many others on his journey in a positive way. James loved traveling, especially to blue water, fishing, fast cars and boats, reading non-fiction, and his life long career in the electrical industry. Most of all, he loved his family and his special cat, Jimmy Choo. They knew and cared for him as James, Dad, Jimbo, and "Holly".

He will be missed terribly, especially for his quick wit and sense of humor, and his thoughtfulness toward each one of them. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hollingsworth, his daughter Jamie Hollingsworth Michels (Kevin), grandsons

Wes Guild (Ivy) and Ian Michels (Katelyn), two great-granddaughters, Ella & Avery Michels. As well as his brother David Terry (Cheryl), nephew Dustin Terry (Danielle) and, neice Chelsea Holte (Kris).

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
