James Ronald Sollock, 74, was born Monday August 5, 1946 and died Tuesday August 25, 2020. To everyone he met, he was one of the kindest people and a pleasure to know. He loved his family and God and wishes for God to bless all mankind. Please pray for him. Ron did not want a funeral. Memorial donations are welcome to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, 1441 N Beckley Ave, Dallas TX 75203 in his memory. Rest in peace my love.