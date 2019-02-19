Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
James Jones
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
James Ronnie Jones Obituary
February 14, 2019
James Ronnie Jones, son of James Harrison and Inez Jones of Troy, Alabama, passed away on February 14, 2019.

He married Cathleen Guffey on March 2, 1963.

He is survived by his daughter, Annette (Joey Zillmer); sister, Sherry Harris (Danny); grandson, Ronnie Kelly; sister-in-law, Faye (JD Howle) and Debbie Savarie and brother-in-law, O.D. Guffey, Jr.(JR); several nieces, and nephews; and their canine children, Shotzie and Troy. Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Cathleen; sister, Lynda Jones; father, James Jones and mother, Inez Jones. Mr. Jones is a retired veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant with 24 years of service. After retirement he continued as a small arms instructor, through Civil Service. He ended his working career as a special needs bus driver (12 years) with Northside School District. Ronnie was a beloved husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all. Roll Tide! In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the .

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 6:00pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2019
