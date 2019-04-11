|
|
September 18, 1929 - April 9, 2019
James Ross Leonard, 89, was surrounded by his family in Johnson City, TX and went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, 4/9/2019. James Ross was born on September 18, 1929 in Austin, TX.
He wanted "to live long enough to watch the Final Four Championship" on Monday and as a family we cheered Texas Tech with him. He past peacefully at home the next morning with family, Pastor Lee Romero, and Hospice professionals.
James Ro ss, affectionately known as "Coach" was a trail- blazer for women's athletics in the state of Texas.
During his successful years on the court, he went to the 1977 state women's basket ball tournament finals. He led his Schertz-Cibolo -Universal City ISD team to the finals and had the honor to be the first women's basketball team to go to state in the San Antonio area.
His career included coaching numerous champions in football, basketball, and track at Johnson City, Banquete, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City, and Northeast and Northside ISD's.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 11, 2019