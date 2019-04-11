Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROFTS-CROW FUNERAL HOME - JOHNSON CITY
305 E. Elm St. P.O. Box 239
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-4444
For more information about
James Leonard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
CROFTS-CROW FUNERAL HOME - JOHNSON CITY
305 E. Elm St. P.O. Box 239
Johnson City, TX 78636
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
CROFTS-CROW FUNERAL HOME - JOHNSON CITY
305 E. Elm St. P.O. Box 239
Johnson City, TX 78636
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ross Leonard


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Ross Leonard Obituary
September 18, 1929 - April 9, 2019
James Ross Leonard, 89, was surrounded by his family in Johnson City, TX and went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, 4/9/2019. James Ross was born on September 18, 1929 in Austin, TX.
He wanted "to live long enough to watch the Final Four Championship" on Monday and as a family we cheered Texas Tech with him. He past peacefully at home the next morning with family, Pastor Lee Romero, and Hospice professionals.

James Ro ss, affectionately known as "Coach" was a trail- blazer for women's athletics in the state of Texas.
During his successful years on the court, he went to the 1977 state women's basket ball tournament finals. He led his Schertz-Cibolo -Universal City ISD team to the finals and had the honor to be the first women's basketball team to go to state in the San Antonio area.

His career included coaching numerous champions in football, basketball, and track at Johnson City, Banquete, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City, and Northeast and Northside ISD's.

For service information and more you can go online at www.crofts-crowfuneral
home.com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now