James Russell Ritter Obituary

James Russell Ritter went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2019. A gentle soul, with an energy that was bridled and desiring to soar. He loved old time rock and roll music and going cruising in cars. Russell always cracked jokes because he wanted people to be light hearted and not serious. He always lived life on his own terms. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise Ritter and brother, Robert. Russell is survived by his sister, Sheryl Shaw, three nieces and one nephew. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mission Burial Park North.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
