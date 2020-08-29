James Santiago Garcia – devoted husband, father and grandfather – died August 14 in San Antonio. He was 97 years old.

Jim was born in New Braunfels, Texas, on Dec. 31, 1922 to Nicolas and Tiburcia Garcia. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1941, then went on to study at the University of Houston where he earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1946.

Jim and his first wife, Patricia Borrego had three children: Gail Nolan Andrews, Robert James Garcia (and wife Arantza), and Elizabeth Pyle (and husband George). Patricia preceded him in death.

In 1985 he married Maria Luisa "LuLu" Garcia in San Antonio. Jim is now survived by LuLu and her loving family: Sandra Sutherland (husband George), Vikky Fisher-Hylton (husband Charlie), and Gilbert Flores (wife Jodie).

Jim was blessed with 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who adored their "PaPa Jim" and his familiar reminder to "hit the books" in their educational pursuits. He is survived in precious memory by those grandchildren: Mark Nolan, Jim Pyle, Natalie Smith, Cassandra Garcia, Daniela Garcia, Josh Sutherland, Samuel Sutherland, Ryan Flores, Brittany Fisher, Shelby Beck Flores, Nikki Flores and Abigail Flores. And his great-grandchildren: twins Clarissa and Patricia Pyle, Carolyn Smith, Everett Smith, Trinity Nolan, and Ava Rose Arnold.

Jim was an entrepreneur and a professional jeweler in San Antonio for decades. In 1972 he founded James Jewelers, and for the next 28 years he serviced the city throughout different locations in the downtown area. He was diamond GIA certified and a Dale Carnegie graduate. He was also certified in the field of gemology and jewelry arts through the Gemological Institute of America, the world's leading authority and educator on diamonds.

Throughout the years, Jim would design unique and special-order requests for young couples just starting their adult lives, establishing a professional rapport that lasted generations. As those newlyweds grew their families, Jim remained their family jeweler, often providing graduation rings and wedding sets for their adult children.

In 1995 upon retiring, he and LuLu traveled on an extensive 45-day adventure by train, with 11 stops throughout the United States and Canada. They loved to take cruises throughout Europe and explore the world at their leisure.

In 1998, Jim returned to the jewelry industry and started working full-time for Lloyd's Diamonds in San Antonio with Lloyd Herrera. He later went part-time and again retired in 2015.

Jim was a dedicated and active member of Lions Club International for 33 years, with 27 years with San Antonio's Westside Lions Club serving as president and zone chairman.

Jim later transferred and helped charter the Texas District's first family-inclusive Lions Club. He was the charter president and a very hard-working Lion who pushed for equal educational opportunities and strong work ethics, which he instilled in his own children and grandchildren. Jim received numerous recognitions from the District, and in 2019 was awarded the Lions International President's Certificate of Appreciation and the Lions International Medal of Merit Award, presented by Lions International President Dr. Jung II Choi who noted Jim's exemplary volunteer service.

Jim's life will be celebrated by friends and family on Monday, August 31 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in San Antonio starting with visitation at 9 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Burial follows at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery on Nacogdoches Road. There will be limited capacity at the church due to Covid restrictions. Services provided through Porter Loring Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the Texas Lions Camp, a residential summer camp in Kerrville, Texas for children with physical disabilities and/or special medical conditions.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with