James Russell Webb, 75, of Schertz, TX, formerly of Chicago, IL, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born to James Russell and Ruby Lee (Johnson) Webb , on January 15th, 1944. James graduated from Lane Tech High School in 1958, and served in the United States Army from 1965-1971. His career was spent at Northwest Airlines where he spent 36 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter Kathleen Mary Webb.
Jim was an active member of the AA community in Schertz and could always be found watching a Chicago Cubs game. He loved seeing his grandchildren and never turned down a bowl of ice cream.
Jim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Maureen (Murray) Webb, two children, Kelly Marie Catalano and husband Anthony, and Daniel Christopher Webb and wife Elizabeth. He also is survived by nine grandchildren: Lea, Luke, Timothy, Jonathan, Alice, Dominic, Andrew, Kade and another precious little one on the way.
The wake will be held from 5:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10th at Schertz Funeral Home, with a brief memorial service starting at 7:00pm. Burial will be Friday, October 11th, with full military honors, at 9:45am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A burial processional will begin promptly at 9:00 at the Schertz Funeral Home for those wishing to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Operation Support Our Troops - America, or the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019