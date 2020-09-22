1/1
JAMES T. WILLERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On Wednesday, the 16th of September 2020, a void was left in the world of cardiovascular medicine with the passing of Dr. James T. Willerson from cancer.

Dr. Willerson was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of The University of Texas at Austin where he was a four-year swimming letterman, a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, and the Texas Cowboys. Dr. Willerson was the President Emeritus, Director of Cardiology Research, and Co-Director of the Cullen Cardiovascular Research Laboratories at the Texas Heart® Institute (THI) at CHI St. Luke's Health-Baylor St. Luke's at the time of his death.

In addition to having served on numerous editorial boards for professional publications, he edited or co-edited 27 textbooks and published more than 1,030 scientific articles in major scientific journals. He served as visiting professor and invited lecturer at more than 260 institutions worldwide. For Dr. Willerson, patients always came first. With a practice of more than 3,000, he saw patients daily until shortly before his passing, despite the Covid-19 virus. His ability to correctly diagnose and treat patients was widely known. Every patient of Dr. Willerson felt as though they were his top priority, a friend, and knew they were in the very best of hands.

Dr. Willerson was a proud and loving father and is survived by two daughters, Sara Willerson and Dr. Amy Willerson; Sara's partner, Brian Wood, and Amy's husband, Christopher Suerth; three grandchildren James, Grace, and Thomas Suerth; his former wife, Nancy Beamer Willerson, to whom he was married for 43 years; his brother, Dr. Darrell Willerson, Jr. and his wife, Susie DeSanders Willerson, of San Antonio; Walter Driver, Jr. of Atlanta, husband of Dr. Willerson's beloved deceased sister, Bettie Willerson Driver. He is also survived by five cousins, Eleanor Oliver Petty and her husband Scott, and Diana Morehouse of San Antonio; Bill Blair, Anne Collier, and Ricky Blair of Dallas; three nephews, William Willerson III of Houston, James Willerson of San Antonio, and Walter Driver III of California; and two nieces,

Eleanor Driver Post and Anna Driver Wick of Atlanta,

Georgia.

A private celebration of life service honoring his life will be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 10th of October, at The Church of St John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd. in Houston. A video stream of the service will be available at www.sjd.org.

Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Dr. Willerson's memory be directed to the James T. Willerson Center for Cardiovascular Modeling and Simulation at The University of Texas at Austin, The Institute of Molecular Medicine for the Prevention of Human Disease (IMM) at UT Health Houston, The University of Texas at Austin Swimming Team, Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at U.T. Austin, the Texas Heart Institute, or to The Church of St. John the Divine in Houston.

Please visit Dr. Willerson's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.

"Well done, good and faithful servant."Matthew 25:23




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Church of St John the Divine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 21, 2020
I am loss for words I worked with Dr. Willerson for 21 1/2 years under St. Luke and now CHI/Baylor St. Luke . He always had a good word for me when i seen him at the hospital. His present will truly be missed . He always told me about his War stories. Rest Easy Dr. Willerson
Sophia
Coworker
September 21, 2020
Dr. Willerson has been such a fixture in my life that I thought he would always be around. We know each other for 31 years, when he became the chair of my department at McGovern Medical School (UT Houston). His life’s goal has been to conquer heart disease in all its complexities, but he was probably happiest when caring for his many patients. He will be missed by them, as he will be missed in the Texas Medical Center and around the world. May he rest in peace.


Heinrich Taegtmeyer, MD, DPhil
Coworker
September 21, 2020
A great Texas Longhorn and Fellow Texas Cowboy. A life
well led.

May God Bless Jim and the Family.
Bill Melton
September 20, 2020
I first met Dr. Willerson on a Saturday morning 1973 when he appeared at the home of Dr. Winfred Sugg en route to a YMCA Indian Guides event they were attending with their daughters. Two years later he was the attending instructor on my first internal medicine rotation in school. His intensity and his enthusiasm for internal medicine was contagious and he alone was the reason I have spent 40 years in its practice. I saw him speak several times over the past years and each time he remembered me by name, the only UT Southwestern faculty to have ever known my name. He once recalled a patient we had seen together some 15 years before when I was a student.
I found him to be an excellent if intense teacher and there are still many useful pieces of information and insight which he pounded into my head. I think of him frequently and consider him to have been among the most influential people in my education.
Gary O&#8217;Donnell
Student
September 20, 2020
My heart is sad, I will miss my friend, Dr. James Willerson a brilliant Cardiologist, who I knew in his youth at MGH in Boston and then again in his older age at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston. The world has lost a great man, a dear and glorious physician, teacher, healer, scientist and comforter who sought to help people. Jim gave his life to prevent suffering throughout the world. Thank you for taking care of John and saving his life. Peace and love to his family, Jim touched so many lives who now mourn for him. Rest in Peace Jim, "Susie"
Susan and John Teague
Coworker
September 20, 2020
Words cannot explain what he meant to our family. He helped us through such bad times with our son’s heart problem and death. The world has lost a great man and how he will be missed. Oh how he will be missed. With love Hattie B. Parker and our family
Hattie Parker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved