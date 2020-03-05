Home

Goetz Funeral Home
713 North Austin Street
Seguin, TX 78155
(830) 379-2313

James W. Gray, Sr.

James W. Gray, Sr. Obituary

James W. Gray, Sr., 88 years of age, passed away March 1, 2020.

James' careers included the U.S. Air Force, Hensley Freight Lines, Randolph Brooks FCU and Judson ISD.

Survivors include wife Ramona, children James Jr. and Gina, Charlotte and Bill Baker, Bonnie and Vickie Gray, Linda Gray, granddaughters Lauren and Jason Woolf and Danielle and Chris Boyd, and five great grandchildren.

Visitation March 5, Goetz Funeral Home Seguin, 4-8 PM. Funeral services March 6, St. John Lutheran Church Marion, 11:00 AM. Interment March 6, Guadalupe Valley Cemetery 4:00 PM.

Donations to Marion Community Library or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.

Obituary and details at www.goetzfuneral.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 5, 2020
