Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
James W. "Jim" Malcolm


1938 - 2019
James W. "Jim" Malcolm Obituary
January 21, 1938 - September 14, 2019
James "Jim" W. Malcolm, 81, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Linda (Waggoner) Malcolm, sons James "Jim" Malcolm Jr. (Brenda) and Robert "Bob" Malcolm, grandchildren Brittany (Brian) DeRemer and Ryan Austin (Thalia), and great-grand children, Atreyu, Trinity, Ezekiel and Kyra DeRemer.


The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
SEPTEMBER 21, 2019
9:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Ronald McDonald House, , Hospice, or A.C.T.S. Recovery for Men c/o St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com


Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 18, 2019
