January 21, 1938 - September 14, 2019
James "Jim" W. Malcolm, 81, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Linda (Waggoner) Malcolm, sons James "Jim" Malcolm Jr. (Brenda) and Robert "Bob" Malcolm, grandchildren Brittany (Brian) DeRemer and Ryan Austin (Thalia), and great-grand children, Atreyu, Trinity, Ezekiel and Kyra DeRemer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
SEPTEMBER 21, 2019
9:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Ronald McDonald House, , Hospice, or A.C.T.S. Recovery for Men c/o St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.
