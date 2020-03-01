San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map

James W. "Jim" Witten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. "Jim" Witten Obituary

James W. "Jim" Witten, 82, entered the arms of God on February 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pleasanton, Texas on March 9, 1937, to Gibson and Florence Witten. Jim was raised in San Antonio and graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1956. In 1957, he began his 37- year career at Texas Highway Department, retiring in 1994. Following his retirement, Jim worked for Underground Services for 17 years, as the Texas Representative for operations. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Mary Gill and they have two sons.

Jim was active in his church, serving as a director for the Royal Ambassadors (RA) Program at Alto Frio Baptist Encampment for 13 years. In addition, he was a member of Texas Baptist Men's Organization during which time he was a representative for the RA Program. He also participated in organizing FFA activities for Madison High School from 1976 until 1986 and was involved with the San Antonio Junior Livestock Show and Rodeo during these years.

Most importantly in his life, Jim was a devoted and loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary D. Witten; his son Reggie L. Witten and his wife Mona, his son Jamie D. Witten and his wife Michelle; grandchildren, Kristen Murphy and her husband Kevin, Dillon Witten and Hunter Witten; great grandchildren, Hannah Eiland and Bryson Murphy.

FUNERAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 4, 2020

1:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway. Chaplain Paul Marks will officiate.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now