James W. "Jim" Witten, 82, entered the arms of God on February 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pleasanton, Texas on March 9, 1937, to Gibson and Florence Witten. Jim was raised in San Antonio and graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1956. In 1957, he began his 37- year career at Texas Highway Department, retiring in 1994. Following his retirement, Jim worked for Underground Services for 17 years, as the Texas Representative for operations. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Mary Gill and they have two sons.
Jim was active in his church, serving as a director for the Royal Ambassadors (RA) Program at Alto Frio Baptist Encampment for 13 years. In addition, he was a member of Texas Baptist Men's Organization during which time he was a representative for the RA Program. He also participated in organizing FFA activities for Madison High School from 1976 until 1986 and was involved with the San Antonio Junior Livestock Show and Rodeo during these years.
Most importantly in his life, Jim was a devoted and loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary D. Witten; his son Reggie L. Witten and his wife Mona, his son Jamie D. Witten and his wife Michelle; grandchildren, Kristen Murphy and her husband Kevin, Dillon Witten and Hunter Witten; great grandchildren, Hannah Eiland and Bryson Murphy.FUNERAL SERVICEWEDNESDAY,MARCH 4, 20201:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway. Chaplain Paul Marks will officiate.

