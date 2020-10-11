James Ward (Jim) Gorman, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home this week in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 90. He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on August 11, 1930, the son of James Ward (Wardie) Gorman and wife Ara Pauline (Polly) Gorman. Attending the University of Oklahoma, Jim met his future wife, Rowena Ione (Tena) Cain. A member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Jim graduated in 1952 with a B.S .degree in Geology. He married his sweetheart Tena that same year. Through the ROTC Program at the University, Jim began his service in the United States Air Force when he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and deployed to serve in the Korean War in 1952-53. He was discharged as a First Lieutenant in 1954.

After returning from active duty, Jim and Tena settled in San Antonio where Jim went to work as a geologist in his father's oil business, the Gorman Drilling Company. During that time, they were blessed with three children: James Ward (Jimmy) Gorman III, David Alan Gorman and Amy Ione Gorman Ellis. Jim and Tena recently celebrated their 68th anniversary, an exemplary marriage of mutual support, dedication, devotion and love.

After the severe downturn in the oil business in 1963, Jim traveled to New York City to study for and obtain his securities license to start a new career with the Wall Street brokerage firm of Dewar, Robertson & Pancoast. He later joined Loeb, Rhoades, Hornblower & Co. and continued his career as a stock broker and respected investment advisor for many years. He had an uncanny sense of timing and anticipation of things to come that served him well both in the investment world and beyond.

Later on, Jim opened his own office for Gorman Enterprises, pursuing business interests in banking, venture capital, farming and ranching, oil and gas and real estate. He enjoyed following the stock market and investing even until his final days. Jim served as a director of the Bexar County National Bank, Cullen Frost Bancshares, Frost National Bank and was the Founding Chairman of the Bank of San Antonio and a Founding Director of the Texas Hill Country Bank.

Other business interests and directorships include the Lone Star Brewery, Conroy, Inc. and Kinark Corp.

With equal zeal and enthusiasm, he involved himself in countless philanthropic and community interests with both time and treasure. With his naturally gregarious personality of good humor, authenticity, optimism and down-home wisdom, he made genuine friends here and throughout the world and in all walks of life. He loved working with young people, listening to their ideas, encouraging them and mentoring many of them to later become very successful and respected business leaders. Jim had that rare gift of being able to walk into a room and make everyone in the room feel special and the center of attention. ­­Those who knew him became part of a massive Jim Gorman family, sharing life with one of the most genuine and loving spirits one could ever know, and all the better for it.

Jim had a particular interest in research and medicine. He was the longest serving Trustee on the Board of Texas Biomedical and a staunch advocate for Texas Biomed and their scientists. He was instrumental in the founding of its Founder's Council and supported Tena when she co-founded the Texas Biomedical Forum 51 years ago. He became an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Christus Santa Rosa Children's Hospital Foundation and Trustee Emeritus of its Endowment Board, a Trustee Emeritus of the Southwest Foundation for Biomedical Research and a Co-Founder, member of the Board of Governors and Trustee of the Cancer Therapy and Research Center. He served in a number of different roles with the San Antonio Medical Foundation, KLRN Public Television, the Harry Jersig Speech/Therapy Center and the Texas Research Park and the Marine Science Institute. Over the years, Jim received the Heart of Gold Award from the American Heart Association, the Bexar County Medical Society Award, and the Ruskin C. Norman M.D. Leadership Award by St. Luke's Hospital.

His reputation and hard work also led to his appointment to serve on various State task forces and statewide commissions: The American Revolution

Bicentennial Commission of Texas (Gov. Dolph Briscoe), the Nueces River Authority Commission (Gov. Bill Clements), the Battleship Texas Commission (Gov. Dolph Briscoe) and the Marine Science Institute Advisory Council of the University of Texas at Austin (UT Board of Regents). In 2006, Jim was honored with a Doctorate of Humane Letters degree by the University of the Incarnate Word.

Jim was a man of strong faith and through his relationships in the religious community, both civically and individually, supported a number of local churches and synagogues and enjoyed wonderful friendships with many of the preachers, fathers, priests, rabbis and sisters across the City of San Antonio.

His community and social interests included such organizations as The Argyle, Club Giraud, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, the Miss Fiesta Pageant, The Farmers Market Commission, the San Antonio Zoological Society, the Sunshine Cottage School for the Deaf, the Rotary Club of San Antonio, Rotary International, the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, the Sons of the Republic of Texas, the Beethoven Maennerchor, the Order of The Alamo and the San Antonio Country Club. As a member of the Texas Cavaliers, Jim served as Commander in 1972 and as King Antonio in 1973.

Jim was a true outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing, especially for white tail bucks in South Texas, speckled trout along the Gulf Coast or hunting dove at the Gorman Ranch in Poteet, Texas with his faithful Black Labrador retriever. He was a world class talent with a shotgun, winning many competitions in Mexico, Italy, Spain and the United States, as well as tryouts for qualifying for the 1980 Olympic Trap Shooting Team. He was a fierce competitor, whether it was a friendly game of tennis, golf (he shot his age at 71), backgammon or bridge.

A staunch supporter of law enforcement and the military, Jim was honored to receive the Department of the Army Commander's Award for Public Service and the Department of the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.

He received the Humanitarian Award in 1999 from the National Conference for Community and Justice.

In business circles, he could produce calm within the storm when things weren't going so well, bring people together, smooth ruffled feathers, inspire and motivate. As a mentor and angel, he could encourage you and help you look within to find the strength, talent and resolve to accomplish your goals and he would help you along the way.

Aside from all the pomp and circumstance, Jim Gorman was really all about people and how he touched the lives of so many. There was an incredible personal magnetism that he generated, that made every single person feel cared about and special. He went out of his way to remember every birthday, compliment every achievement, remark on how beautiful you are, what a nice suit you have on, or what great eyes you have. He made it fun to attend a party or event in his presence and happy that you went, recalling afterwards what a good time it was and what a nice guy he is.

Maybe you received a birthday card, or a Valentine, or a phone call from him and it seemed to be just the thing you needed right then, or the only person that reached out to you that warmed your heart in that moment. Maybe you were a widow, having just lost your spouse, and he helped you find your way amidst the loneliness, despair and turmoil of such a loss.

One might think the world is dimmer now without Jim Gorman. Certainly, a great loss of a really great man that contributed so much and touched so many lives. But not dimmer. In fact, brighter than ever. Having shared and infused all of us with his light and love, we are now a million candles carrying his legacy forward and making the world a better place.

Jim is survived by his wife, Tena, his son Jimmy, his daughter Amy, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son David in 2019.

A special note from Tena:

If you are reading this obituary and the lists of his accomplishments, you won't know the essence of this man, Jim Gorman.

Though his heart was "broken", he had the courage of a lion. Though his faith in the Father was huge, it was expressed in a whisper and the joy he experienced in every friendship.

His handshake was real and the warmth of his smile made you feel good. He used the word "Brother" often and he meant it.

He celebrated life from a special list, in his faithful recognition of "Birthdays and Anniversaries". So often I heard the words: "Thank you for remembering me."

Today, Jim would say "Thank you Lord for all my blessings" and the Lord would say "Good Job, Brother".

This is not an obituary, but a thank you note to a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and best friend: My Buddy.

Private Interment at

Mission Burial Park North

A very special Television Tribute to James W. Gorman, Jr. will be broadcast on

KABB Fox29 on Sunday,

October 18, 2020 at 7:30 AM

For personal acknowledgement or for those who wish to virtually attend or witness on Monday, that is available by logging onto www.MissionParks.com within his memorial page.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. We kindly thank you in advance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

*The Texas Biomedical Research Institute

PO Box 760549 San Antonio, TX 78245

*The Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation

100 NE Loop 410, Suite 706, San Antonio, TX 78216

*KLRN Endowment Fund, Inc.

501 Broadway St. San Antonio, TX 78215