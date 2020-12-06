1/1
James Warren "Jim" Metzner
1935 - 2020
James "Jim" Warren Metzner ran his last race and crossed the finish line on November 15, 2020.

He was born in Mishawaka, IN, on August 04, 1935 to Orie and Anna Peters; due to his mother's death he was adopted (by family) at 3 months old, by Veda and Paul Metzner.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, of 63 years, Jean E. Metzner, and his four children: Christine Roquette, Jamie (Thad) Daniel, Carolyn (Kurt) Nelson, and Tim Metzner, 4 Grandchildren: Stephen (Katy) Metzner, Kyle and Keith Simpson and Taylor Metzner.

Jim was always active in all sports from twirling to track. He graduated early from Mishawka High School to enlist in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1957. His catholic faith was strong and guided his life.

He was an active and involved father, very loving and always ready to play or compete. He loved to joke and laugh win or lose. He is well loved by his family and will be missed greatly. GO IRISH-ND

A private Mass and Service will be held at a later date.




Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
