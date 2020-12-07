1/1
JAMES WILLIAM HARDIN
Command Sergeant Major James (Jim) William Hardin passed away on December 2, 2020. Jim was born on July 7, 1933 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Birthe E. (Hansen) Hardin of Odense, Denmark, three children, James W. Hardin, Jr (Angela), Hans C. Hardin (Rebecca), and Mette A Baker (Patrick). Jim is also survived by sister, Karen Hardin, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd F. Hardin and Lucy Keturah (Puckett) Hardin, and siblings Betty Peters, Frank, Danny, and Gregory Hardin. As a boy, Jim was the batboy for the Muskogee Reds and would travel with the team. His highlight as a batboy was meeting Cy Young, whom the owner brought into the ball club and introduced to the team. Jim graduated from Central High School in 1951 and Muskogee Junior College in 1953. After attending one semester at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Jim joined the Army and attended Basic Training at Fort Bliss, Texas in March 1954. In 1959, Jim attended Oklahoma University in Ft. Sill. In 1964, Jim was awarded a B.A. in Education from Northeastern State University. In 1975, Jim was awarded an M.A. in Education with a major in Human Services from Boston University. Jim's military career spanned more than 34 years. His overseas assignments included postings in Denmark, Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and Australia. Jim's last assignment was that of Command Sergeant Major, Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston.

Though Jim earned many military awards, the highest of these was the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters. After retiring from the Military, Jim spent 15 years working for the city of San Antonio, first as intake worker, and then as the Health Facilities Coordinator. Jim spent many of his retirement years volunteering at the Medical Museum at Fort Sam Houston, giving tours and raising money to fund and expand the museum. Jim lived a long life full of adventure. He loved his family and his friends, and brought joy (and a story) to every interaction that he had with others. He was a man of great strength, intelligence, generosity, and boundless energy. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him, and his legacy will endure for many years to come. Visitation for Jim will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10am-12pm at Sunset Funeral Home with a service beginning at 12pm with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
