With a heavy heart we announce that James William Little passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
James was born into a South Texas ranching family from Crystal City, Texas on May 20, 1952 to Laverne Little and Joseph Paul Little.
After graduating from Crystal City High School where he excelled in tennis and football, James enrolled at The University of Texas in Austin achieving a degree in business. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he has maintained long lasting friendships with his brothers.
He was a member of the Texas Silver Spurs organization that is best known as the caretakers of Bevo. He also served as President of the organization and took an active stance against hazing. With his thirst for knowledge, James then went on to attend St. Mary's School of Law in San Antonio, Texas where he earned a Juris Doctor degree. Never practicing law, he set out to become involved in the oil and gas business. Wanting to know that business from the ground up, his adventure began as a roughneck in Louisiana, and turned into one of his life's passions and ultimately his career choice - motivating him to found Little Oil and Gas and then Ameritex Minerals. His contagious passion for the industry has led his son to follow in his footsteps.
As a teenager, James attended Prude Ranch Summer Camp in Ft. Davis, Texas. It was at camp that he met the love of his life and his future wife, Janan White.
James and Janan were married on February 16, 1980 and with this union, his most important and favorite roles began as a loving husband and a proud father to two extraordinary children, Justin and Jacey.
Shortly after marrying, James and Janan relocated to Ardmore, Oklahoma and eventually they moved to San Antonio, which has been their home for 39 years.
James was always actively involved in his community. He was a proud member of the Texas Cavaliers, Order of the Alamo, President of the Alamo Heights Little League, Texas Exes, and St. Luke's Episcopal Church. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he became a devoted advocate and fundraiser for research in order to find a cure for the disease.
One of his most crowning achievements was his fundraising for where he was honored in New York City alongside Michael J. Fox, for being one of the top fundraiser's for Parkinson's disease. James dealt with his diagnosis valiantly. He was determined that if he could not beat it, he would defy it.
James was compassionate and was always eager to help anyone in need. While on a trip to San Miguel Mexico, he learned of a young girl who was deaf and upon returning home, he rallied friends and business associates to raise money and to provide services needed to fly her and her family to San Antonio in order to receive a Cochlear implant.
This little girl is now able to hear and communicate with her family and peers as a result of his efforts.
James treasured spending time with his family to include his children, grandchildren, cousins and siblings. The Little clan took annual ski trips where he taught his children to ski. He also enjoyed his times at the family ranch in Crystal City.
The family ranch provided many fond memories and many more stories -from hunting trips with his fraternity brothers where his grandmother would cook their kill for breakfast; to providing the opportunity to teach his children to hunt; to just enjoying family gatherings.
Family time was also spent in Port Aransas where he taught his children to fish and respect the elements of nature that God provided.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Laverne Little and Joseph Paul Little.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Janan White Little; son, Justin William Little (fiancé', Emily); daughter, Jacey Little Morris (Tony); grandchildren, Lilah Little, Jenner Little and Olivia Morris. His brother, Joseph Paul Little (Carolyn); sister, Jill Little Petry (John) and nieces and nephews, Jennifer Little Polak, Joseph Paul Little III, Jana Gordon and Jodi Wood.
The family would also like to thank the caregivers at Franklin Park; Ian, Megan, Julie, and Bianca for their constant loving care and compassion.
It is hard to express in words the impact James had on so many people. He will forever be loved and cherished in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2p at St. Luke's Episcopal Church (11 St. Lukes Ln., Alamo Heights).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2p at St. Luke's Episcopal Church (11 St. Lukes Ln., Alamo Heights).

As a final wish, James requested that any memorial contributions be made in his honor to ().
