James "Jim" William Pettinos Jr. passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Jim was born in Verona, New Jersey on February 2, 1927. He was predeceased by his parents, James W. Pettinos and Franziska Sommer Pettinos; wife of 43 years, Sue Campe Pettinos, their son, Warren; and grandson, Benjamin. He is survived by Warren's wife Dianne Pettinos, Kay and John Chance, Matt and Cathy Pettinos, grandchildren Julie Lindsey(Ken), Jordan Pettinos, Abby Pettinos, Franklin Chance(Jessica), Susannah Chance and Nicholas Pettinos, along with 13 great-grandchildren. As a widower, Jim married Barbara Sue Baker Webster Pettinos and had a wonderful loving marriage for 20 years. She preceded him in death by just 13 days. Barbara Sue's children, Carrie (Ken), Cristie (Russ), and Julie, their children and grandchildren also knew of his warmth, kindness and attention. Mr. Pettinos' service will be live-streamed on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. You may use the following link for the livestream or find it within his obituary page. Livestream: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9295 Online obituary:https://porterloring.tributes.com/obituary/show/James-Jim-William-Pettinos-108491752

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with