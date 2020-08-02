1/1
James William "Jim" Pettinos Jr.
1927 - 2020
James "Jim" William Pettinos Jr. passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Jim was born in Verona, New Jersey on February 2, 1927. He was predeceased by his parents, James W. Pettinos and Franziska Sommer Pettinos; wife of 43 years, Sue Campe Pettinos, their son, Warren; and grandson, Benjamin. He is survived by Warren's wife Dianne Pettinos, Kay and John Chance, Matt and Cathy Pettinos, grandchildren Julie Lindsey(Ken), Jordan Pettinos, Abby Pettinos, Franklin Chance(Jessica), Susannah Chance and Nicholas Pettinos, along with 13 great-grandchildren. As a widower, Jim married Barbara Sue Baker Webster Pettinos and had a wonderful loving marriage for 20 years. She preceded him in death by just 13 days. Barbara Sue's children, Carrie (Ken), Cristie (Russ), and Julie, their children and grandchildren also knew of his warmth, kindness and attention. Mr. Pettinos' service will be live-streamed on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. You may use the following link for the livestream or find it within his obituary page. Livestream: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9295 Online obituary:https://porterloring.tributes.com/obituary/show/James-Jim-William-Pettinos-108491752

Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
5 entries
July 31, 2020
Jimmy and his wife were fine people. They were both so friendly and gracious. I worked with Jimmy on many occasions during the years at City Public Service and his work was always super. On occasions when the company received a complaint on constructions projects I would forward to Jimmy and can't remember a time when the customer was not satisfied.

He will dearly missed by all.

Arthur Von Rosenberg
Coworker
July 31, 2020
My husband and I met Jim through the York Family. We truly enjoyed his personality and sense of humor. He was wonderful company at family gatherings, and we will miss seeing Jim and Sue. God bless his family. Patti & Merril Mabon
Patti Mabon
Family Friend
July 31, 2020
Jim will be greatly missed not only by his CPS family, but also by San Antonio. He spread his contagious smile and out-stretched hand to everyone he met. His engineering skills and management style made him the kind of manager that any one would want to work with and for. But most of all, Jim was a man who loved his family. Eleanor and I express our sympathy to Jim's family on your loss. Howard Freeman & Eleanor Freeman
Howard Freeman
Coworker
July 30, 2020
Jim was a great, kind, friendly man whom I enjoyed knowing and working with for many years. Sue and he will be tremendously missed by all, especially at the Retiree Association meetings.
Gary & Bernice Schaub
Gary Schaub
Coworker
July 30, 2020
Jim accepted us into his family as one of his own when he married my mom. I cannot say enough wonderful things about him. Jim you will be dearly missed. The boys and I will miss you immensely.
Julie Bledsoe
Family
