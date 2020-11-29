1/1
SGM JAMES YOUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SGM James Young, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Brooke Army Medical Center. SGM Young was born February 6, 1935, in Dover, NJ.

SGM Young proudly served in the U.S. Army for 27 years. He served at the end of the Korean War and in Vietnam. When he retired, he opened up a successful home repair business. After years of running his business, he finally retired completely and spent his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He served his country and his loved ones with honor, grace, empathy and love.

He is survived by his

loving wife, Glenys, whom he was married to for 66 years, children Kim, Shawn, and David and wife/Kelle Young, two grandchildren; Seth and Slater Young, and brothers Edward and Robert Young.

Please join us in celebrating his life on December 2, 2020, between the hours of 1pm-3pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218. He will be interred on December 7, 2020, at 10:15 am, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, with full military honors, at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved