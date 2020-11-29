SGM James Young, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Brooke Army Medical Center. SGM Young was born February 6, 1935, in Dover, NJ.

SGM Young proudly served in the U.S. Army for 27 years. He served at the end of the Korean War and in Vietnam. When he retired, he opened up a successful home repair business. After years of running his business, he finally retired completely and spent his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He served his country and his loved ones with honor, grace, empathy and love.

He is survived by his

loving wife, Glenys, whom he was married to for 66 years, children Kim, Shawn, and David and wife/Kelle Young, two grandchildren; Seth and Slater Young, and brothers Edward and Robert Young.

Please join us in celebrating his life on December 2, 2020, between the hours of 1pm-3pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218. He will be interred on December 7, 2020, at 10:15 am, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, with full military honors, at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209.