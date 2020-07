Jamesy Leland Hacker was born on October 30, 1929 and passed away on June 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by many family members to include Earl Hacker (Father), Irene Lawson Hacker (Mother), Dayton Hacker (Brother), Billie Ivey (Sister), Erma Vasquez (Sister), Jeri Rose Hacker (Wife), and Jackson Hacker (Grandson).

He is survived by his children Brad Hacker and Robin and Javier Trevino; his grandchildren Stacey and Chad Willingham, Morgan and Chad Lackey, Trent Trevino, Madison Trevino, Jaymeson Hacker, Jake Hacker; and his great-grandchildren Carson and Carter Willingham and Shepherd Lackey.

A Graveside Service was held for Leland on Monday, July 6th at Mission Burial Park North