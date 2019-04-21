Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
For more information about
Jamie Armstrong
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Elizabeth Armstrong


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jamie Elizabeth Armstrong Obituary
August 29, 1959 - April 11, 2019
Jamie Elizabeth Armstrong, born August 29, 1959 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 59. Jamie was graduate of Churchill High school Class of 77' and an alumni of UTSA. For the last 10 years she has been a member of St. Anthony the Great Orthodox Church in San Antonio, Texas where her services were held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Armstrong, M.D.
She is survived by her mother, Joan Bradshaw and step father, John B. Bradshaw; stepmother, Donna Armstrong; siblings, Richard Lewis Armstrong (Stacy), Cathryn Armstrong Merrill, Scott Armstrong (Mary) and Karin Armstrong Braun (Yancey) and her 15 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Jamie was affectionately known as the fun aunt. She shared her zest for life with such love. Jamie had a successful career as an event coordinator and created her own company, San Antonio Events. She took great pride in her festive career, highlighting the San Antonio experience for people across the country. Through her vibrant personality she brought joy to everyone who knew her. May her memory be eternal.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now