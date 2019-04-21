|
|
August 29, 1959 - April 11, 2019
Jamie Elizabeth Armstrong, born August 29, 1959 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 59. Jamie was graduate of Churchill High school Class of 77' and an alumni of UTSA. For the last 10 years she has been a member of St. Anthony the Great Orthodox Church in San Antonio, Texas where her services were held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Armstrong, M.D.
She is survived by her mother, Joan Bradshaw and step father, John B. Bradshaw; stepmother, Donna Armstrong; siblings, Richard Lewis Armstrong (Stacy), Cathryn Armstrong Merrill, Scott Armstrong (Mary) and Karin Armstrong Braun (Yancey) and her 15 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Jamie was affectionately known as the fun aunt. She shared her zest for life with such love. Jamie had a successful career as an event coordinator and created her own company, San Antonio Events. She took great pride in her festive career, highlighting the San Antonio experience for people across the country. Through her vibrant personality she brought joy to everyone who knew her. May her memory be eternal.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019