JAMIE SANDERS
It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my mother Jamie Sanders age 91, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She passed in peace July 12, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband James "Buddy" Sanders. May they be together for all eternity.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela Grayson, son-in-law James Grayson, grandson Michael, granddaughter in-law Molly, great granddaughter Madeline and great grandsons Cooper and Harrison. She was a friend to all she meet. She enjoyed life, and traveled worldwide. She worked all of her adult life and had a career in the home title business, retiring 20 years ago.

Mother will be missed, may she rest in peace.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
