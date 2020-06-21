JAN LEE RISSMAN
1950 - 2020
The family and friends of Jan Lee Rissman bid a sad farewell to an outstanding man whose quick wit, humor, generosity, sincerity, caring, and most of all love, touched us all and will be in our memories forever. Jan was born and raised in the heart of the grain belt, DeKalb, Illinois. He was the only son of four siblings. He worked alongside his parents and sisters on the family farm which required many chores and responsibilities. Jan attended Waterman Public School System and was involved in many activities including FFA and school functioned sports. Baseball and basketball were among his favorites. Jan then attended college at Kishwaukee Junior College (where we all believed he majored in Euchre) and Illinois State University. He moved to Texas in 1972, first Houston and then San Antonio. Enjoying the warmer temperatures, he was able to extend the time he spent outdoors perfecting his golf game and swing of the bat. With a keen eye for sports cars, Jan found a passion in his 911 Porsche. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter, baseball player and enjoyed driving the winding roads of the Texas Hill Country. While this consumed much of his time, there was never a person Jan met whom he didn't befriend. He worked as a Construction Superintendent up until his injury. He met and married the love of his life, his soulmate, Diane, in 1988. After his injury in 1987, he picked up other hobbies and activities such as fantasy football, attending Barrett Jackson car shows, and communicating with friends and relatives through emails and many phone calls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Marjorie Rissman. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 32 years, Diane Martin Rissman of San Antonio, TX; three sisters, Joye Rissman Gommel of Kerrville, TX, Jill Rissman Armstrong (Gary) of Bulverde, TX, and Jeanne Rissman Oltman (Mark) of Cary, NC; and nieces and nephews, Jeanine Reinbold, Diane Chenard, Jamie Mulford, Amanda Reichle, Jesse Hendrick and Hadley Hendrick. In lieu of flowers, any who feel the love to donate, consider Craig Hospital in Englewood, CO (Quad Class of 1988); using the following website: www.craighospital.org/donate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear Jan left us. I always enjoyed my talks with him when he visited Illinois. My condolences Diane and the rest of the family.
Karla Gommel
Family Friend
June 20, 2020
Paul & I met Jan in 1976 after moving from Illinois to San Antonio. Mutual business introduced us & we formed a long lasting friendship. Jan introduced us to tubing on the Guadalupe amongst many other TX events & we became life long friends. I am so sad to learn of the passing of a great guy. He was the best kind of friend anyone could have & will be missed by so many. My tears for Diane & Jill & the multitude of family & friends who loved him. Wish I could be in on the stories that Paul & Jan will be telling pretty soon. Love you Jan! Lee
Lee Pierson
Friend
June 18, 2020
Jan and I met at Kishwaukee College. I'm from nearby Rochelle. Jan and I became great friends over the 2 years there. We played baseball. He was shortstop and I was the catcher. We played on the same intramural basketball team called Pork and His Beans. It was great fun and we both loved competing. He was a very good athlete. As Euchre partners we weren't so great. I enjoyed texting Jan over the last few years. I will miss him. My condolences to the sisters. I'm so sorry for all our loss. God Bless.
Paul Gilbert
Friend
June 17, 2020
Sorry for the loss of a great man I will miss. All the laughs, jokes, talks & fun. Jan is God's way of smiling on us always. So glad he is in no more pain but will be missed very much. Jan is & was a true friend he accepted us unconditionally. Diane wishing you the light of GOD'S love & comfort at this time. He was truly a great man & will be missed by all.
Jane Faucheaux
Friend
June 17, 2020
Sorry to hear about Jan's death. Had not seen him since the last family reunion. Lora and my prayers are with you.
J RISSMAN
Family
June 16, 2020
Am sure gonna miss my Lifetime Buddy....love you forever... your lil sis, Jillybeans
Jill Armstrong
June 16, 2020
Love you Jan...I will sadly miss you and your sense of humor and great personality. It was a pleasure to know you all these years. Love you and Diane, Lorelei
Lorelei Reid
Friend
June 16, 2020
I will miss Jan very much, he was someone that I could discuss football, golf, hockey, baseball and history subjects with. Carole and I always look forward to our October visits, playing mexican train, cards or just setting around and trying to solve the world's problems. He was very smart in just about any subject that was brought up. Our visits in October with Diane will be very enjoyable and entertaining; but at the same time it will be very sad. Jan, Carole and I will say goodby for now, but at the same time we know you are now without pain.
We miss you. Jim and Carole
Jim & Carole Harcourt
Family
June 15, 2020
"Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, but love leaves memories that no one can steal." With our deepest sympathies and love. Don and Alma Evans.
Don Evans
Friend
June 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jan's passing away. He had to be the strongest person I have known working through his adversity after his injury. I will miss his always smiling face and the good kidding back and forth over sports. My sincere condolences to Diane and the rest of his family.
Robert Shelby
Friend
