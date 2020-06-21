The family and friends of Jan Lee Rissman bid a sad farewell to an outstanding man whose quick wit, humor, generosity, sincerity, caring, and most of all love, touched us all and will be in our memories forever. Jan was born and raised in the heart of the grain belt, DeKalb, Illinois. He was the only son of four siblings. He worked alongside his parents and sisters on the family farm which required many chores and responsibilities. Jan attended Waterman Public School System and was involved in many activities including FFA and school functioned sports. Baseball and basketball were among his favorites. Jan then attended college at Kishwaukee Junior College (where we all believed he majored in Euchre) and Illinois State University. He moved to Texas in 1972, first Houston and then San Antonio. Enjoying the warmer temperatures, he was able to extend the time he spent outdoors perfecting his golf game and swing of the bat. With a keen eye for sports cars, Jan found a passion in his 911 Porsche. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter, baseball player and enjoyed driving the winding roads of the Texas Hill Country. While this consumed much of his time, there was never a person Jan met whom he didn't befriend. He worked as a Construction Superintendent up until his injury. He met and married the love of his life, his soulmate, Diane, in 1988. After his injury in 1987, he picked up other hobbies and activities such as fantasy football, attending Barrett Jackson car shows, and communicating with friends and relatives through emails and many phone calls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Marjorie Rissman. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 32 years, Diane Martin Rissman of San Antonio, TX; three sisters, Joye Rissman Gommel of Kerrville, TX, Jill Rissman Armstrong (Gary) of Bulverde, TX, and Jeanne Rissman Oltman (Mark) of Cary, NC; and nieces and nephews, Jeanine Reinbold, Diane Chenard, Jamie Mulford, Amanda Reichle, Jesse Hendrick and Hadley Hendrick. In lieu of flowers, any who feel the love to donate, consider Craig Hospital in Englewood, CO (Quad Class of 1988); using the following website: www.craighospital.org/donate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

