Jan Bennett Steger went to be with our Lord September 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Jan was born on January 11, 1943 in Austin, Texas to James A. and Evelyne M. Bennett (Knippa). She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961 and attended The University of Texas at Austin. She later graduated with a BA from Trinity University in San Antonio. Jan began her career in higher education at Trinity University in August 1973 as Administration Assistant to the VP for Student Affairs. In February of 1994, she left Trinity to become Executive Assistant to the VP of Student Affairs at The University of Texas at San Antonio. She was promoted in 1999 to Executive Assistant to the President and then became Chief of Staff to the President of UTSA until her retirement in December of 2013. Jan was a member of Executive Women International for many years where she served in several capacities while at UTSA. Jan loved San Antonio history and culture. Fiesta was her favorite time of year when she loved gathering with her many friends to enjoy all aspects of the celebration. Once you met Jan, you were immediately on her friend list. Jan loved entertaining, music, reading, games, shopping, UT football and her UTSA Roadrunners.
Jan is survived by her mother, Evelyne Marie Bennett Knippa; two sons, Kevin Steger and wife Jennifer, and Darren Steger and Sofia Fuentes; her sister Kim Belmares and husband Manuel; her brother Jim Bennett and Linda Sue Barnes; her twin granddaughters Brenna and Riley Steger; her nephew Dow Bennett and wife Chelle; and grandnieces Abbe and Elle Bennett. Jan was preceded in death by her father, James A. Bennett.
"Sweet Jan" will be remembered as a friend to many, a steadfastly devoted mother, an immensely proud and doting Grand Jan, and the one that brought grace and dignity to all that she did and thus to all around her.
Jan was unconditionally loving and loyal to her family and we will be eternally grateful for that gift and lesson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jan's name to the Community Bible Church in San Antonio or the .
A service and reception will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Community Bible Church, 2477 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 17, 2019