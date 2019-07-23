|
|
March 15, 1934 - July 20, 2019
Ida Jane Starling, Janie to most, 85, born in Gonzales, Texas to Robert and Tiny Armentrout, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother, sister, father, brother, husband Henry, and son, James.
Survived by daughter-in-law, Karen, grandchildren Heather (Derrick) Jarzombek, Hannah,
and Emerald, and great grandchildren, Henry and Trevor, and numerous family members and friends, all whom loved her dearly and will never forget her undying love for them.
World's greatest grandma doesn't quite sum up how great Janie was, or "Nana" as her grand and great grandchildren would call her. Her kindness was spread to every person she met and every dog, cat, or bird she fed. As much as she loved people, she loved knowledge. If given the chance, she would have put every wheel of fortune and jeopardy contestant to shame; she was quite the buzzer beater! It saddens us that we won't be able to ask her anymore questions about the wealth of information she had.
Throughout her life, she overcame every obstacle put in her way, whether it be family or work - being one of the first women in the field at the phone company was no easy task. She was never afraid to get her hands
dirty and because of that, she was the incredible wife, mother, and grandmother we all know and love. Even through all the ups and downs, she was still as sweet as the homemade jam she made for all her friends and family.
She will be missed immensely, but we know she's in a better place and will continue to smile down on us.
Visitation and funeral service will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal acknowledgement you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com
Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on July 23, 2019