Jane Anne "Jan" Amundsen
1939 - 2020
Jane "Jan" Anne Amundsen passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 81. Jan was born March 4, 1939 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Thelma Irene Porter and Roland Benjamin McCullar Sr. She grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from NW Classen High School in Oklahoma City in 1957. Jan enjoyed many extracurricular activities and loved her many friends. After high school, she went on a date with Earl Amundsen, who told her on that first date that he was going to marry her. They married on July 31, 1959 in Oklahoma City and celebrated 57 years together before he died. Early in their marriage, Jan and Earl moved to Austin, and a few years later to San Antonio, where they raised their children in their home in Olmos Park. Thanks to Jan's wonderful cooking and warm hospitality, their home became a popular hangout spot for their kids' friends. Jan worked tirelessly in her backyard garden, creating a beautiful gathering spot for friends and family all year long. She loved all animals and was known for taking in many stray dogs, and later in life many cats. Jan and Earl also enjoyed hosting friends and family at their riverside home in the Texas Hill Country, overlooking the South Llano River. Jan was preceded in death by her husband Earl; and her grandson Luke Amundsen. She is survived by her son, Kristin "Kris" Amundsen and wife Lisa, daughter Erin Fleming and her husband James, and daughter Jeri Amundsen and her husband Arthur Feldman; and her stepson Eric Amundsen; grandchildren, Louisa, Charlotte, John, Penny, Harry, Lindsey, Gabriella, and Norah; Great- Grandchildren, Bear, Evie Ruby, and Maia; her sister Patricia Morrison; her brother Luke McCullar; her brother-in-law Jerry Amundsen and wife Donna; and many nieces and nephews;

We would like to give a warm thank you to the many staff and caretakers at Sonterra Health

Center and Alamo Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be invitation only. Those wishing to participate may join the service via livestream on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SNIPSA, a pet rescue organization at SNIPSA INC, PO BOX 90325, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209, or to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 1, 2020
Jan was such a GLAMOROUS & giving lady. She and Earl always welcomed all of Kristin, Erin & Jeri's friends, so it was usually a very festive event! We all considered the Amundsen's our homes away from home! So many great memories of laughter and love and maybe just a little bit of screaming when Jeri had our posse over there, trying to act like we belonged with the older kids.... the memories make me giggle today! I adored BOTH of your parents & they definitely made a lasting impression in my life. Love to all - xoxo Debbie
Debbie Roberts Jackson
Family Friend
August 1, 2020
Jan's Great Danes, Janis and Lady..always woke us kiddos up, slapping tales and family breakfast. Loved your parents...they made life ok to be who you were. My condolences to your family. Truly a great loss. She was my hero.
Drue Nicholas
Friend
