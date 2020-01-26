|
Jane Balcom was born to Helen A. Krause (Hufft) and Robert George Krause on February 16, 1935 and peacefully passed to Heaven on January 19, 2020 from cancer.
She was born and raised in San Antonio and went to high school at Sam Houston High School. She married her husband of more than 65 years, LeRoy B. Balcom on September 11, 1954. Together they raised three girls, Yvonne Quenstedt, Annette Christopherson, and Valerie Krozel.
Jane first worked as a bank teller at Bexar County National Bank and then supported LeRoy's military career as they traveled for 22 years including to Dover, Delaware and Anchorage, Alaska. They retired back to the San Antonio area, living in Kirby, Texas where they have resided for the last 47 years.
Jane re-joined the workforce and worked for Mercantile Bank which changed ownership several times eventually ending up as Wells-Fargo Bank. Jane loved to travel, her many pets and enjoyed visiting casinos for fun. Jane and LeRoy's outdoor Christmas decorations won awards several times. She immensely enjoyed her grandchildren, Grant and Scott Quenstedt, Collin Christopherson, and Noah, Eli, Sadie and Lyza Krozel. She actively participated in their daily lives and enjoyed sharing in their joys and successes.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband LeRoy B. Balcom, her children, grandchildren and sons-in-law, Bruce Quenstedt and Andrzej Krozel.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, located at 5955 FM 78, San Antonio 78244 at 1 p.m.
A reception will follow after the service. If you desire to make a donation, please consider donating to San Antonio Pets Alive! in her honor.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020