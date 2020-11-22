A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 23rd, 10 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3907 Harry Wurzbach Rd. Services will also be available on Face Book @SPXSA

To the delight of Daniel Aloysius Devine and Jane Cockrell Devine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, their only daughter Jane Cecelia entered this world on October 5, 1924. Leaving this earth was not an easy task, starting with a broken hip in January that was followed by increasing health complications. Surrounded by family and friends as her health declined, Jane elected to enter hospice at her home until joining her Lord on September 8, 2020 at the age of 95 years.

Jane's family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the hospice team from Vistas Healthcare for their invaluable care and support.

Growing up in an Irish Catholic home, Jane attended the West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School. She met Lieutenant John G. Lowrance of Carrollton, Missouri while he was in training at Fort Monmouth New Jersey. They quickly fell in love, but their plans for a Philadelphia wedding were cut short when John was transferred to the west coast. Determined to stay together Jane boarded a train to California where they were married on June 9, 1944. After John was ordered to the South Pacific Jane traveled to Missouri to meet John's family, before returning to Philadelphia to await the birth of their son in September, 1945.

At the war's end Jane and John moved to Illinois and welcomed their daughter in November, 1946. John returned to his pre-war pipelining job and the new family began a decade of moves as they followed the pipeline construction from Illinois to Indiana, Missouri, Topeka and Tulsa. In 1969 they were transferred to Chicago until John's retirement and their subsequent move to San Antonio.

In addition to her family, Jane's fondness for people and her love for the game of "bridge" quickly found her joining local bridge groups and enjoying many lasting friendships.

Jane's love of crystal and candy never subsided. She became known as the "Candy Lady", always having her many crystal candy dishes ready to greet friends and family, as well as carrying a bag in her purse for emergencies. Jane loved being called the "Candy Lady" and even in her final days she insisted the candy dishes be kept full!

Jane's love of God and devotion to family were reflected in her 58 years of marriage and children John and Kathy.

Mom and Dad are together again at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers; Daniel, Frances, John, Henry, and James, and great granddaughter Janie (d. March 30, 2013). Survivors include children, John Lowrance (Priscilla): Kathryn Knight (James). Grandchildren: Amy Knight; Christopher Lowrance (Teressa): Stuart Lowrance (Heather); John Knight (Shelly), Sarah Zahradka (Tony); great grandchildren, Johnathan, Sean, Wyatt and Brooke.

Although it's been difficult for her family to say goodbye, we'd like to share the following hand-written statement found in her personal papers "I will die blessing my Savior for the happy life he has given me. May God be praised."

