|
|
Sister Jane (formerly known as Sister Alice Ann) Coles, CDP, entered eternal life on April 13, 2020 at the age of 92. She was the youngest of four, born to Albert Edward Coles and Leona A. Stevens. Sister Jane was born February 4, 1928 in Houston, Texas.
She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1951. Sister Jane cherished her lifelong role as an educator. She was one of the first teachers at Providence High School and taught English/Journalism for five years. During the next 39 years, she was a highly respected English Professor at Our Lady of the University. She felt that an effective educator understood that she and students learned together.
Services will be Thursday, April 16 with a Rosary followed by sharing of memories, then burial. Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 these services are closed to the public. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date when her whole community can gather to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.
Condolences can be sent for the Sisters to view at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2020