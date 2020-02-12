|
Jane Elaine Yeaton Williams passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the age of 81. Janie's family will miss her dearly and will cherish her memory always. Janie was born on January 27, 1939 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Elaine and Z.D. Yeaton. Her family moved to Austin, Texas in 1945 where she graduated from McCallum High School and subsequently received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin. While at the University, she was very active in Pi Beta Phi sorority and remained close friends with many of her sorority sisters throughout her lifetime. Also, while in college, Janie met the love of her life, Jack Tremper Williams II. Janie and Jack were married on June 16, 1962. They moved to San Antonio where she supported Jack as he worked to grow the Schlitz Beer distributorship. Janie also helped her husband at their family pecan farm in Arkansas where she hand-grafted new generations of pecan orchards. Together they raised two sons, Jack Tremper Williams III and James Yeaton Williams. Janie relished her role as a wife and mother, and she was adored by her husband and sons. Janie was a consummate hostess, loving to entertain and cook for dear friends and family at holiday gatherings and events. She was a member of many civic and social organizations throughout her lifetime, including The Battle of Flowers Association, Green Hand Garden Club, Lantana Garden Club, Junior League of San Antonio, San Antonio Country Club and The Argyle. As a member of The Battle of Flowers Association, she used her artistic talent to design several of the organization's flower pins and medals. Janie was blessed with an amazing creativity and artistic eye that imbued everything she did. While traveling through Portugal with her husband, Janie found a passion for European hand-painted tiles and mosaics. She was inspired to use her artistic training to become a ceramic artist and subsequently formed her hand-painted tile business, "Azulejos." Her greatest artistic achievement is perhaps the detailed tile work that fills her own home and was featured in both the Express News and Southern Living. She also appreciated natural beauty in many forms, especially in her beloved orchids. Janie was gifted with a delightful personality and generous spirit that endeared her to so many. She loved to tell a story with wit, humor and charm. Her greatest joy later in life was her five grandchildren who affectionately called her "Honey." They loved her dearly and their time with her was special and magical. Her family gives thanks for the love she showed them and others throughout her lifetime. Janie is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jack Tremper Williams II and by her parents, Elaine and Z.D. Yeaton. She is survived by her sons, Jack Williams III and wife Tracy, and Jim Williams and wife Amanda; and her grandchildren, Josephine Yeaton Williams, Sophia Jane Williams, Olivia Tremper Williams, James Tremper Williams, and Charles Yeaton Williams. She is also survived by her sister, Yovene Yeaton Vaughan of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, niece Melinda McLoughlin and husband Rich of Bloomsbury, New Jersey and nephew Dr. Steve Beard and wife Beth of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The Williams family would like to thank the many devoted caregivers who cared for Janie in her final years. A memorial service to celebrate Janie's life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 510 Belknap Place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 am, the Reverend Patrick Gahan officiating. A private burial service for immediate family members will be at Sunset Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The Battle of Flowers Association, P.O. Box 6432, San Antonio, Texas 78209 or to the .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 12, 2020