Jane died on July 24th 2020 with her devoted husband Ben by her side. She now is in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Jane was born in Palestine, Texas on November 1, 1936 to Leonard H. and Elizabeth Von Dohlen. She's preceded in death by her parents, her brother Leonard Von Dohlen II and sister-in-law Cherie Von Dohlen. Jane was baptized into the Catholic Church on November 26th 1936 in Palestine, Texas.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years Ben Horny, her children, Lisa Korenek (Larry), Patricia Brown (Matthew), Tim Horny (Debbie), Andy Horny (Pam), Jeffrey Horny (Kari), her grandchildren, Jamie, Jackie, TJ, Benjamin, Drew, Tyler, Emily, Padric, Elizabeth, Audrey, her great grandchildren, Carson, Caden, Lyla, Hadley, Jagger, her brother Tim Von Dohlen and many nieces and nephews whom she loved greatly.

Jane grew up in Goliad, Texas learning to ride horses at three years old, which became a passion of her youth. She attended catholic schools through the 8th grade and Goliad High School where she was very active as a cheerleader, football sweetheart, President of her senior class, an honor student, and attended Girls State in Austin. She attended Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, VA freshman year and finished her education at the University of Texas, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After graduation she married her high school sweetheart Benjamin Andrew Horny, July 26, 1958 in Goliad. They started their married life in the Air Force living in El Paso, Texas and Albany, GA before settling in San Antonio. After staying at home with five children, she returned to teaching kindergarten for twenty-five years at Oak Hills Elementary in NISD.

She was awarded Teacher of the year before retiring in 1998. She and Ben were part of the founding members of St. Matthew's Catholic Church where she was very active as a CCD teacher, Eucharistic Minister, served on the Pastoral Council, member of Catholic Daughters, Consolation Ministry, and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Luke's Hospital for twenty-five years. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of American Revolution.

She loved her family, her faith, and her friends deeply. She and Ben loved to dance, loved her little beach in Key Allegro, and arts and crafts. She will be greatly missed.

No flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or the Alzheimer's Association alz.org.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and caregivers at Arden Courts Memory Care and Alamo Hospice for all the loving care they provided.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Private burial in Goliad, Texas.