Schaetter's Funeral Home
301 East San Antonio Street
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-2151
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
Fredericksburg, TX
Jane Elwood

Jane Elwood Obituary

Mrs. Richard (Dick) Hugh Elwood, 81, nee Ellen Jane Leister of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Jane was born in Mena, Arkansas and grew up in Orange, Texas. She was a 1960 graduate of Texas Women's University, Denton, Texas. She worked for T.W.U. as a recruiter, traveling all over Texas for three years.

She taught in the Alamo Heights School District, both the junior and senior high schools, for almost 20 years.

After a brief sojourn to San Francisco, where she was a life insurance agent, she returned to Orange to be the caregiver for her mother when her health began to fail.

After her mother's death, Jane remained in Orange. During this time, she met and married the Rev. Richard H. Elwood who was then the rector of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Beaumont, Texas.

Ellen Jane and Dick were married on Aug. 10, 1990 in "The Mary Chapel" at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, San Francisco.

For a couple of years prior to their marriage, Jane had begun writing the stories of women of the Bible. This project continued for the rest of her life.

The New Testament women, some 17 of them, are known as "Women at the Well."

The Old Testament women, some 18 of them, are known as "Women of Spirit."

Costumes were created for each woman.

For many years, she traveled all over the country and performed these women at various churches.

Jane would say, "Before our eyes, they would come to life, tell their stories, and speak to our hearts regarding our own stories. These timeless women teach us about courage, integrity, trust in God, obedience to God, and the kind of love that can change the world."

Ellen Jane and Dick moved to Fredericksburg in February 2005 when he became the interim at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

After that assignment, together they have served various churches in the Hill Country.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg, Texas.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
