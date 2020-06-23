Jane F. Kane, age 66, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in San Antonio. She was born on August 20, 1953 in Cando, North Dakota, to parents, Leo and Marge Callahan. She attended college at the University Of North Dakota then started her career working with special needs children as a speech pathologist. After retiring, she stayed active advocating for several children. Throughout her life, she was a devoted wife and mother, loving sister, avid traveler, and friend to so many. In a world where there is much pain and suffering, Jane was truly a beacon of light. Jane is survived by her husband, Jim; and children, Thomas and Amy. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Porter Loring

Mortuary North.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jane's favorite charity, Assistance League Bear Hugs Auxiliary, whose volunteers transform the lives of children and adults through community programs at https://www.assistanceleague.org/san-antonio/donate/

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Arrangements with