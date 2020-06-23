JANE F. KANE
1953 - 2020
Jane F. Kane, age 66, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in San Antonio. She was born on August 20, 1953 in Cando, North Dakota, to parents, Leo and Marge Callahan. She attended college at the University Of North Dakota then started her career working with special needs children as a speech pathologist. After retiring, she stayed active advocating for several children. Throughout her life, she was a devoted wife and mother, loving sister, avid traveler, and friend to so many. In a world where there is much pain and suffering, Jane was truly a beacon of light. Jane is survived by her husband, Jim; and children, Thomas and Amy. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Porter Loring

Mortuary North.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2020

6:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jane's favorite charity, Assistance League Bear Hugs Auxiliary, whose volunteers transform the lives of children and adults through community programs at https://www.assistanceleague.org/san-antonio/donate/

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
June 22, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Jane's family. I always enjoyed my visits with her. She was a beautiful person with a beautiful heart. She will be missed.
Pam Arne
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
So sorry for all our loss, jane was a wonderful person a great friend. I will miss her. God bless each of you, I know how much she loved you.
Judy Seitz
Friend
June 22, 2020
Jane was a tremendous advocate for children with special needs! Her skills were put to good use for the many years that I knew her at Oak Grove Elementary. She was admired and loved by her colleagues and friends, but perhaps most importantly will be remembered as a sweet teacher to the hundreds of students whose lives she touched. We will miss you, Jane!
C.Murphy Brumlik
June 22, 2020
Jane was on the faculty at Oak Grove when I served as Principal. She was a joy to have on our team as she loved her job, children and others. She was always cooperative,supportive and thought of the good of the whole. She will be missed as I said,"She was a joy." My sincere deep sorrow for you, Mary Ann Franzke
mary ann franzke
Coworker
June 22, 2020
Jane truly was an exceptional woman. She was funny, kind beyond any measure and always ready to help with any problem. My heart breaks for her family who she loved so very much. Amy and Thomas, your names always brought a light into your mom's eyes. She was so very proud of you! She loved you and your dad so much. Her loss is felt deeply by many. I don't know how to help but if there is any thing I can do just ask.
Donna Pino-Harmon
Friend
