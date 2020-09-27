1/1
Jane Frances Cennamo
1928 - 2020
Our dearly, beloved mother, Jane Frances Cennamo went to be with our Lord on September 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Jane was born on June 19, 1928 in Springfield, Massachusetts to John and Anne (McTiernan) Hyde. She is survived by her children, Ralph Cennamo (Sherry), Steven Cennamo (Mary), Jim Cennamo (Kristin), Mary Williams (Mike), Elizabeth Bloom (Billy), 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Sebastian Cennamo, and son, Sebastian J. Cennamo. The family will receive visitors at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

FUNERAL SERVICE

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 1, 2020

11:30 A.M.

OUR LADY OF

PERPETUAL HELP

A private interment for family only will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or a Catholic school of your choice. You are invited to read the extended obituary and sign the online guestbook at www.PorterLoring.com.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
