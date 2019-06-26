|
March 29, 1919 - May 29, 2019
Jane Gaynor Smith was born March 29, 1919 in Sioux City, IA and passed away May 29th in Manchaca, TX.
She met Burnley Duke Smith, in Denver, CO. in 1944 and married in May of 1945. When Burnley was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946, they moved to her husband's home in San Antonio, TX. There they raised two boys and two girls.
Jane was an avid bridge player and was in several bridge clubs concurrently.
She enjoyed photography and learned to develop her photos.
Jane, a beautiful woman, was always dressed to the nines. Jane enjoyed reading, traveling, and going to the Longhorn baseball games in Austin.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ada Edith Gaynor and Samuel White Gaynor, her three sisters, Anne Koberg, Ruth Carlton, and Alice Rupert, her son, Burnley Duke Michael Smith, and her husband of 67 years, Burnley Duke Smith.
Jane is survived by daughters, Tish Jennings and her husband, Steve Jennings, Rosemary Brown and her husband, Pat Brown, her son Chris Smith and his partner, Dinah Wootton, and daughter-in-law, Katy James.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 28th at 2pm.
Published in Express-News on June 26, 2019