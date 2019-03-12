|
June 18, 1927 - March 7, 2019
Jane Hearn Sanford, born June 18, 1927 in Dallas, Texas to parents John and Agnes Hearn went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ben; parents; son, Larry Varnon; daughter-in-law, Betty Varnon; and sister, Betty Tinney.
She is survived by a niece, Corlis Cornils (Jay) of Cleburne, TX; great-nephew, Josh Sokolewicz (Kate); great-niece, Emily Rowan (Aaron).
Jane graduated from Brackenridge High School, class of 1944. Jane had been a long time member of Windcrest United Methodist Church, San Antonio, TX where she ushered for many years. Sharing hugs and her sense of humor was her way of expressing her love for the Lord.
A Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Service to be at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Mausoleum #2.
Pastor Jim McClain and Associate Pastor Joan Ahrens will be conducting the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cal Farley's, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, Texas 79105.
Condolences may be made at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2019