JANUARY 22, 1950 - AUGUST 11, 2019
Jane Lee Bowles died on August 11. Surrounded by her family, she breathed her last breath while being wonderfully ministered to by the ICU staff of St Luke's Baptist. Jane Lee was born at The Nix Memorial in San Antonio. She was the daughter of Joseph Augustus Bowles and Edna Conrad Bowles. Jane Lee received her early schooling at St. Cecilia's School, Janie then went to Incarnate Word High School, Southwest Texas State, and earned several degrees at LSU. Jane spent over 30 years in public school education in Louisiana, ending her career as principal of Franklin Junior High. Jane with her husband, Frank, retired in 2009 and returned to San Antonio to live in the house in which she lived as a child and teenager. She was happily surprised to be living in her old neighborhood with old and new friends. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her son Dale Joseph Marks and several Conrad cousins. She is survived by her husband, Francis T. Daunt, her stepdaughter Elizabeth Daunt-Samford (Lorri) and grandchildren, Ava Grace Samford, Mason and Dillon Reynolds, and her stepson Angus Nelson Daunt (Christy) and grandson, Candler Clark, her former husband Dale Marks, and several more Conrad cousins. In honor of Jane Lee Bowles, donations may be made to SNAP (PO Box 70286 Houston, 77270) or The Cannoli Fund (PO Box 83144 San Antonio, 78283) or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019