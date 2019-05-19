San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Inurnment
Following Services
Mission Burial Park South
Jane M. Rodriguez


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
March 8, 1926 - May 13, 2019
Jane M. Rodriguez devoted wife, loving mother, beloved grandmother, great-grand mother and great-great grand-mother, entered into her final rest on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Brijida and Candelario Martinez, her brother Jimmy, sisters Susanna, Beatrice, Nore, Delia, Anita and Michaela and daughter-in-law Carol (Phil). She is survived by her husband of 72 yrs, Felipe Rodriguez, daughter Angie (Joe) sons Phil and David (Cheryl); grand-children Gabe (Katie), Joey (Athena), Daniel, Jaime (JoAna), Mark and Adan; 9 great grand-children and 3 great-great grand- children.
Visitation: Tues, May 21, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, from 5-9pm. Funeral Mass: Wed, May 22, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019
