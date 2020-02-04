|
Janel Comeau, 36, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home in San Antonio. In accordance with her wishes, there will be a private family service. Janel Louise Comeau was born on August 15, 1983 in Arkansas City, Kansas to Douglas Wayne Comeau and Karen Ellen (Smith) Comeau. After graduating from Reagan High School in San Antonio, she attended Parson School of Design in New York, University of North Texas in Denton, and San Antonio Community College where she studied Art, Fashion Design, Mortuary Science, and Veterinary Medicine. She was a member of St. Mark's Evangelist Catholic Church and the Parent Teacher Association of Thousand Oaks Elementary School. Janel was previously married to Jack C. Zaldivar, Jr. and had one beautiful daughter, Alice. Janel is survived by husband, Jose Miguel Tellechea of Mexico City; her daughter, Alice Kharon Zaldivar; her parents, Doug and Karen Comeau of San Antonio; her brother, Stephen Douglas Comeau and his wife, Melissa Lynn Whitney of Houston, Texas; Alice's father, Jack Carlos Zaldivar, Jr. of San Antonio; Alice's grandfather, Jack Carlos Zaldivar, Sr. and his wife, Holly (Harrill) Zaldivar of San Antonio; her great-grandmother, May Belle (Ramsey) Smith; and from Mexico, her great-grandmother, Emma Díez Gutiérrez, her mother- and father in-law, Emma Behar and Peck Fierro; her brother-in-law, Juan Carlos Tellechea and his wife, Marimar Ordoñana; and her sister-in-law, Maria Fierro. Janel was preceded in death by her grandfather, Eldon Lee Smith of Arkansas City, Kansas; her grandmothers, Marcelline T. (Comeau) Gillen of Concordia, Kansas and M. Kyle of Killeen, Texas; and her aunt, Deborah Beth Smith of Derby, Kansas. Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations can be made to Thousand Oaks Elementary PTA to honor Janel's memory.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 4, 2020