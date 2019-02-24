May 25, 1948 - February 19, 2019

On February 19 God had a beautiful party and Nell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend showed up in heaven to help decorate his throne, I'm sure it was the most glorious place to be, yet we can only imagine. She decorated our lives with everything we are, and she decorated the world with her amazing bright light of love. We lost that light and God gained it. Our hearts ache from this loss yet our hearts are full of her. We could cry a thousand tears and it doesn't seem like enough. We know she won't walk back through that door for one last laugh, one last smile, one last kiss, or one last goodbye.. Yet we pray she will. We are jealous of Heaven. Nell Craighead went home to our Savior on February 19, she was born on May 25, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas to Lawrence and Della Jenschke. She was and always will be an inspiration to so many. She passed peacefully in her husband's arms. Although she led an amazingly courageous battle fighting cancer, we will not let that define her legacy. She was so much more than that. She was an amazing friend, a beautiful daughter, a loving wife, a fun-loving grandmother, and the best mom who ever lived on this earth. She loved our family unconditionally. She would right wrongs and fix anything broken. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, bowling, and bridge. She was a gourmet cook who cooked feast that most people could only imagine. She decorated for every holiday, especially Christmas, with an imagination beyond compare. Her eye for detail was uncanny earning her many awards including Parade of Homes Best Interior Design and several Best Interior Design Summit Awards given by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association. Of the many accomplishments she achieved, she was very proud of the Interior Design work she did for Don Craighead Homes' clients as a licensed award-winning Interior Designer, certified by The Texas Board of Architecture. She had the spunk of a fighter and a giving heart of gold. She left a mark here on earth that will never be filled. Nell was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School and went with Don to Texas A&M University where she found the MAGIC AGGIE SPIRIT that she carried with her every day. She was a member of Junior Forum, The Woman's Club of San Antonio, Community Bible Church, and The Women of Lee High School Class of 1966. Nell was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Lawrence and Della Jenschke; her brother Larry Jenschke; her mother-in-law Patsy Craighead; and her nephew Morgan Schooley. Nell is survived by her husband of 51 years, Don Craighead; her father in law BL Craighead Jr. of San Antonio; and her 3 daughters, Julie Craighead of San Antonio, Jill and Shane Anthony of Comfort, Texas, and Jenny and Lindsay Rawlinson of Fredericksburg, Texas, and her grandchildren Cody and Clay Anthony, Lexi and Laney Anson, and Lyle and Larson Rawlinson. She is already missed by her extended family, including David "Bubba" and Shelia Craighead of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Dan and Peggy Schooley of Boerne, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

SERVICE

SATURDAY,

MARCH 2, 2019

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

Pastor Sean Metcalf will officiate. Interment will follow in Comfort, Texas.

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019