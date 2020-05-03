Janelle Diane Smith, a 7th generation Texan and San Antonio native, was born at the Nix Hospital on June 3, 1960 to Claud Henry and Bettie Jean Smith. She left this world April 25, 2020 at the age of 59. Janelle was a loving daughter, mother, "Mimi" grandmother, sister, cousin and friend. She was a 1978 graduate of Highlands High School. Janelle touched so many lives and will always be remembered for her wonderful personality, big heart, loyal friendship, caring and supportiveness. She had a love for the arts, fishing and the Gulf. She was also an amazing photographer. She had that special eye for the best photos that created cherished family keepsakes. Janelle is survived by her father Claud Smith, daughter Katy Halsey Kennedy, son-in-law Hunter Kennedy, beloved grandsons Wyatt and Waylon Kennedy, sister Beverly Doyle, brother-in-law Kevin Doyle and numerous cousins, as well as a lifetime of wonderful friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Bettie Jean Smith. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be any services at this time.A memorial celebration of Janelle's life will be held at a later date for friends and family.Memorials may be made to the San Antonio Food Bank or charity of your choice.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.